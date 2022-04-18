The defending Virginia High School Class 6 state champion Yorktown Patriots boys lacrosse team began the week with a 5-2 record, including five straight victories.
In those five wins, Yorktown has allowed only 20 goals.
The wins were over Oakton, 12-6, Centreville, 12-5, Madison, 9-5, and against Washington-Liberty, 13-3, and Wakefield, 16-1, in consecutive matches against Arlington County rivals.
The Patriots opened the season with back-to-back losses to Patriot, 9-7, and Robinson, 13-9.
In the team’s most recent win, over W-L, Hudson Greene had three goals and two assists, Adams Saenz and Jack Martinez each scored two goals, Connor Kaetzel had a goal and four assists, and Tyler Randles had a goal and two assists.
Dylan Lefton had nine ground balls, Will Hock five and Miles Fang four. Defenseman Patrick Ferguson had four ground balls and two takeaways. Cole Taylor made five saves in goal.
