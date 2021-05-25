The undefeated Yorktown Patriots took the field against the visiting South County Stallions on a drizzly May 24 evening hoping to improve their record to 8-0.
Mission accomplished.
The Patriots, who won a 4-3 thriller against the visiting Langley Saxons on May 21 in Liberty District action, were hungry to return to their high-scoring ways against South County, and did so, winning, 13-5, on senior night in a boys non-league high-school lacrosse match.
“We were able to honor our seniors. We have a huge senior class of 17, so it was good to give all of them a run against a quality opponent,” Yorktown coach Greg Beer said. “South County is athletic, they have some good players, and it was a good battle.”
The game started with a quick South County score by Peyton Biddison. Yorktown was able to quickly gain back control, scoring seven unanswered goals.
In total, 11 different Patriots scored, with junior Connor Kaetzel leading the way with four.
“The offense and the defense were good. It was getting a little chippy at the end. We played well,” Yorktown senior Matthew Green said.
The game came to an early end in the fourth quarter, with a helmet-to-helmet collision penalty called on a South County player. That player was ejected, and with only two seconds left, the referee ended play.
Looking ahead, the Patriots have an opportunity to do something a Yorktown team hasn’t done in seven years – win a Liberty District tournament championship in coming days.
“We haven’t won a district championship since 2014. That’s our first goal. Just to try and to get another date on the banner in the gym, and go from there,” Beer said.
Yorktown senior Oscar Concia also looked ahead a bit.
“If we keep rolling the way that we do and keep our form, we’ll be perfect,” he said.
Yorktown hopes to cap an undefeated regular season with a win over the 5-3 McLean Highlanders on May 28.
