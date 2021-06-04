After a mere 10 minutes into the first half, it did not seem like the Liberty District Tournament semifinal boys soccer match between the host Yorktown Patriots and Washington-Liberty Generals was going to finish.
Storm clouds rolled over the field, forcing a one-hour delay. When play resumed, the high-school contest was completed and Yorktown won, 2-1.
“We did not play well. This game was probably the worst game of the season,” Yorktown coach Carlos Arnada said. “The kids were probably a little nervous, a little cold, we did not perform. But you know, a win is a win and if we win ugly we’ll take it.”
For the majority of the game, Yorktown had the ball in Washington-Liberty territory, but was unable to capitalize on scoring opportunities. The Generals’ defensive stand was spearheaded by sophomore goalie Sassan Fiske, who had three saves in the first half.
It appeared there would be no score at halftime, until Yorktown’s Gibson Lusk found the net with 30 seconds left to give the Patriots a 1-0 lead.
In the second half, it was almost as if the Patriots and Generals had switched places. Washington-Liberty was dominating on offense for a while. Yorktown responded, however, with junior goalie Aidan Langley making four saves in the second half.
Washington-Liberty junior defender Sean Kelsay eventually tied the score at 1 with 17-minutes remaining.
Sensing a momentum shift, the Patriots knew they had to respond quickly. Three minutes later, junior Nate Woods scored the eventual game-winning goal, putting Yorktown ahead 2-1.
Yorktown’ (7-3) advances to the championship game to face the Langley Saxons.
Washington-Liberty had its four-game winning streak snapped and fell to 5-6.
“I am proud of these guys, starting off the way we did. I thought it was going to be a promising season, then we got going on that losing streak,” W-L coach Jimmy Carrasquillo. “I think the confidence was low, but we stuck with it. Stuff started to fall into place and we started to get some wins.”
Aranda was confident his team could win the tournament.
“I still believe we’re the best team in the district,” he said.
