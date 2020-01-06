A new year has started and that hasn’t changed the fortunes of the undefeated Yorktown Patriots.
The boys high-school basketball team improved to 11-0, maybe its best start in program history, with an 86-51 home rout of the visiting Madison Warhawks on Jan. 3, leading 28-8 at the end of the first quarter.
Yorktown made 17 of 44 three-pointers in the win, six coming from Aidan Stroup, who scored a team-high 18 points and added four steals. Liam Anderson scored 14, including four three-pointers. Also for the Patriots, Steven Lincoln scored 13, Brandon Warner had eight points and 10 rebounds, Jonathan deButts scored nine and made a trio of triples, and Yared Belay had six assists.
There were 10 players who scored for Yorktown.
Yorktown begins its Liberty District schedule this week with a home game against Arlington rival Washington-Liberty (5-4) at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9.
Washington-Liberty lost to visiting Westfield, 59-56, on Jan. 3, missing what would have been a game-tying three-pointer at the buzzer.
* In other boys action last week, the Bishop O’Connell Knights (5-9, 2-5) lost to Gonzaga, 79-54, in a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference game, snapping a two-game losing streak.
Paul Lewis had 19 points and five assists for O’Connell, Mason So had 11 points and five assists, David Onanina nine points and nine rebounds, and Wes Peterson eight points and five boards.
On Jan. 5, O’Connell rebounded to defeat Carroll, 67-59, in WCAC play. Peterson had 26 points and nine rebounds, Lewis had 13 points. So 11 points, Onanina five points and 10 boards and Connor Dubsky four points and six rebounds.
O’Connell finished 2-2, winning their final two games, at the Torrey Pines Holiday Classic in San Diego. O’Connell defeated Gulliver Prep, 66-56, then Desert Pines, 60-47.
Lewis scored 25 and 22 points in those victories. Peterson, Brendan Robinson, Tyler Mason and Onanina had big performances in those wins. Onanina had 14 points and 19 rebound against Desert Pines.
* In a girl games last week, the Bishop O’Connell Knights improved to 11-2 and upped their winning streak to five with an 87-31 rout of Holy Cross in Washington Catholic Athletic Conference action. The start is best for the O’Connell girls since a 10-2 beginning to the 2015-16 campaign.
Against Holy Cross, Ajia James led the team in scoring with 16 points. Maikya Simmons scored 15, Adrianna Smith 12, Aliyah Carlock 10, Jada Brown nine and Sophia Carlisle seven.
O’Connell routed a team from Australia, 75-23, as Smith scored 19 points, James 14, Simmons nine and Hayashi eight.
* In other girls action last week, the Washington-Liberty Generals (4-4) and Yorktown Patriots (6-5) lost in non-district action. The Generals lost at home to Westfield, 44-34, and Yorktown on the road to undefeated Madison, 55-30.
Yorktown trailed 16-2 at the end of the first period and W-L was behind 16-6, after one. Yorktown and W-L play Jan. 9 at Yorktown at 5:45 p.m..
* The Wakefield Warriors boys (5-6) and girls (5-3) teams did not play last week, but are in action this week with multiple games, including a doubleheader on Friday, Jan. 10 at the Edison Eagles in National District action. The girls game begins at 5:45 p.m. and the boys at 7:30 p.m.
