Led by the second-place finish of Jack Levine (16:17), the Yorktown Patriots placed second with 78 points in the Liberty District boys cross country championship meet at Burke Lake Park. Marshall won with 28.
Also for Yorktown, Roman Steis finished third (16:17), Mason Wolverton was 16th (17:10) and Reid Dalley 18th (17:16).
For the Washington-Liberty boys, Emmet Engelhardt placed eighth (16:30).
Leading the Wakefield boys was Liam Keish in 11th (16:33).
In the girls Liberty meet on the same day and course, Yorktown’s Sofia Sheldon was the highest finishing runner from an Arlington school in 10th in 19:05.
Washington-Liberty’s Karenna Keane was 13th (19:21) and her teammate Sienna Williams 18th (20:05). The W-L team finished fourth.
Wakefield’s top runner was Elizabeth Coe in 26th (20:31).
