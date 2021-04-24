With 100 points, the Yorktown High School boys cross country team placed third in the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 state meet at Oatlands in Leesburg.
The Patriots qualified for the state by finishing first in the Liberty District region qualifying meet, then second in the 6D North Region race.
At the state meet, Yorktown finished behind runner-up West Springfield with 69 points and winner Oakton with 37.
“It was a total team performance,” Yorktown coach Jacob Dumford said. “They ran a tough course and ran well. It was a good day. Coming into the meet, I thought we could be anywhere from second to seventh. It was that tight and close in the middle.”
Dumford believes the state berth for the boys team is the first in the programs history.
Leading Yorktown was junior Owen McArdle in sixth place in 16:29 on the 5,000-meter course. The winning time was 16:10.
Yorktown senior Lachlan Stevens was 20th (17:09), sophomore Jack Levine placed 24th (17:22), junior Lucas Keith was 34th (17:43), junior Jack Blocher 41st (18:01), senior Josh Sokol 50th (18:20) and senior Thomas Foti 59th (18:49).
Prior to the postseason, the Yorktown boys won the Arlington County meet, with McArdle first. He also finished second in the district and fifth in the region.
“All of our runners performed consistently,” Dumford said. “They worked hard and are great teammates. We had a whole team of guys that ran real good races. Next season, which is just in a few months, we’d like to return and do even better. We are excited about that possibility.”
NOTE: The state meet was moved this season to Oatlands from its usual location of Great Meadow in The Plains because of the pandemic. Some coaches believe the Oatlands course is a tougher test, especially with a big hill as runners approach the finish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.