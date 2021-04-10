With a strong performance, of placing five runners in the top 13, the York- town Patriots convincingly won the Liberty District boys cross country championship and region-qualifying meet with 37 points.
“Today was a good day for the boys, but not a great day, because we can run better,” Yorktown coach Jacob Dumford said.
Leading Yorktown at the high-school meet on the 2.98-mile Burke Lake Park Course on April 8 was the second-place finish for Owen McArdle in 15:44. He was passed in the final yards by race winner Xavier Jemison (15:41) of McLean.
“Owen has trained really hard through the pandemic and has improved his time by a minute in the last year,” Dumford said.
McArdle qualified for the indoor state meet a few weeks ago in the 1,600 and 3,200-meter races.
Yorktown’s second finisher in the April 8 district meet was Lachlan Stevens in sixth (16:21). Jack Levine was seventh (16:24), Lucas Keith ninth (16:34) and Josh Sokol 13th (17:13). Also, Jack Blocher was 16th (17:22) and Thomas Foti 23rd (17:53).
Yorktown, second in last year’s district meet, was without injured runner Bennett Lamb, who Dumford said would make the squad stronger.
“This team has a very good culture, and now we have a chance to do something pretty special and qualify for the state meet,” Dumford said. “I don’t know if that has ever happened in team history.”
To do so, Yorktown must finish first or second in the upcoming 6D North Region championships.
“Oakton is pretty strong and will probably win, but I think we should battle for Madison for second,” Dumford said.
The victory was the second significant win for Yorktown during the short season. The Patriots won the Arlington County meet in March at Bluemont Park.
The Washington-Liberty Generals placed fifth in the district meet, led by the 18th-place finish of Nicolas Mestre (17:29) and a 19th by James Licato (17:31). Ethan Drake was 25th (18:02).
In the girls Liberty race, Yorktown’s Piper Dean finished third in 18:35, as her team was fourth. Sofia Sheldon was 15th for Yorktown (21:04), Ava Boston 19th (21:41) and Eleanor Whitehouse 20th (21:44).
The Washington-Liberty girls were sixth, led by a 13th from Ally Obenberger (20:56) and a 14th by Rachel Mulvaney (21:01).
* For Wakefield High girls in the National District meet April 8 at Burke Lake Park, Brianna Breyault was ninth (21:34), Hannah Lewis 19th (23:11) and Addison Young 25th (23:48).
For the Wakefield boys, Victor Choque Guzman was 20th (18:20) and Jose Hecker 25th (18:43).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.