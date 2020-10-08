It was just a couple of years ago that Jacob Dumford was a standout college runner at the University of Notre Dame.
Now, Dumford has taken over as head coach of the girls and boys cross country and track and field programs at Yorktown High School, and he wants to help those runners achieve, as well.
Dumford previously had been an assistant in the programs, but now is fully in charge along with Kevin Robertson.
Tom Brumlik was Yorktown’s cross country coach last fall, but now holds that same position at private-school Episcopal in Alexandria.
Currently, the Yorktown coaches can’t work with their fall cross country teams because the fall sports season has been postponed until the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The coaches are optimistic both cross country squads will be strong – if the season eventually is held.
“This is hard not to be working with the runners,” Dumford said. “We can send them weekly workouts, but it’s not the same as seeing them on a daily basis.”
The Yorktown girls have a couple of top returning runners in Piper Dean and Anna Macon Corcoran. Dumford said the boys team will include multiple junior runners, who have improved considerably over the past two years.
At Notre Dame, Dumford was a two-time All-American and was a member of an indoor distance-medley relay team that finished second in the NCAA. He ran the opening 1,200-meter leg. Overall, he ran both cross country and was a middle-distance participant on the indoor and outdoor track and field teams.
In high school at Westerville North in central Ohio, Dumford was an indoor state champion in the 1,600 and was a state runner-up in cross country.
After college, he moved to the D.C. area to join the professional District Track Club, where he remains a member and competes as a runner in various year-round competitions. Brumlik coaches the team and persuaded Dumford to help him coach at Yorktown in the two sports.
“I love the sports of cross country and track and field, so it made sense to coach,” Dumford said.
