The featured speakers at Better Sports Club of Arlington’s Feb. 9 Zoom meeting at 7 p.m. will be head coaches from two state-championship Yorktown High School varsity sports team.
Boys head lacrosse coach Greg Beer will talk about the undefeated Patriots winning the Class 6 state championship last spring.
Hannah Davis will discuss leading the Yorktown High School girls soccer team to the 2020 state title.
Davis was slated to join the club for a speaker event in March 2020. But that was canceled because of the pandemic. She agreed to a rain check.
Register in advance at: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0tceGhrD0rHd2aPCZkspvGQuvlayY7CTqu.
