Yorktown lacrosse team shot

The Yorktown High School boys lacrosse team won the 2021 state championship. (Yorktown lacrosse)

The featured speakers at Better Sports Club of Arlington’s Feb. 9 Zoom meeting at 7 p.m. will be head coaches from two state-championship Yorktown High School varsity sports team.

Boys head lacrosse coach Greg Beer will talk about the undefeated Patriots winning the Class 6 state championship last spring.

Hannah Davis will discuss leading the Yorktown High School girls soccer team to the 2020 state title.

Davis was slated to join the club for a speaker event in March 2020. But that was canceled because of the pandemic. She agreed to a rain check.

Register in advance  at: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0tceGhrD0rHd2aPCZkspvGQuvlayY7CTqu.

