Led by a 72 from tournament medalist Benjamin Newfield, the Yorktown Patriots placed fifth with a 319 team score in their own 18-hole, 24-team Patriot Invitational golf tournament.
The one-day Aug. 11 high-school event was played on the 1757 Golf Club course near Dulles Airport. The Riverside A team won with a 299 total.
Newfield, who also finished first the last time the tournament was held (in 2019, but on a different course), tied for the title this year with Sam Walker of Robinson.
With 24 teams, the field is one of the biggest and most competitive of any high school tournament in Virginia. Teams included five-time defending Class 6 state champion Langley, which entered two teams, defending Class 5 state winner Riverside, Class 6 state runner-up Battlefield and defending Occoquan Region champion Robinson.
Yorktown was a region-tournament second-place finisher in the past season.
“It was a very strong field and we did pretty good,” Yorktown coach Chris Williams said.
Yorktown player Charlie Lamb shot 76 to tie for 11th.
The Patriots’ other scores were an 85 by Rowan Foose, an 86 from Tony Newell and an 89 from Trevor McAndrews.
The Wakefield Warriors played in the tournament and shot 381, led by an 86 from Esteban Knorr and a 93 from Andrew Burd.
The next day, Yorktown shot 291 and finished third at the inaugural 16-team 18-hole Don Roth Warhawk Invitational at Laurel Hill Golf Club in Lorton. Independence shot 280 to win and the Langley A team was second at 287.
The 291 total was Yorktown’s lowest in years. Newfield and Lamb each shot 70 to tie for fifth. McAndrews shot 75, Newell 76, Foose 82 and Chris Short 87.
The previous week, Yorktown shot a 330 team score to finish seventh in last week’s 18-hole Stallion Invitational at Laurel Hill.
Leading Yorktown was Lamb with a 77. Newell shot 80. Also, Campbell Gilmour had an 86, Aidan Langley an 87 and Foose shot 91. Newfield did not play.
Wakefield entered two teams, with its A squad shooting 364 and was led by a 74 from Knorr, who tied for fourth individually with five other players. Burd and Tully Andress each shot 89 for Wakefield.
