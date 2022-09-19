The Yorktown High School girls and boys cross country teams each placed third at the Sept. 17 Escape the Rock Invitational meet at Rock Ridge High in Ashburn.
The boys were led by individual race winning Jack Levine on the 5K course in 16:45. Roman Steis finished sixth for the boys in 17:22. Mason Wolverton was 27th (18:19), Reid Dalley 28th (18:20) and Theo Wargo 54th (19:10) to round out the team’s top five runners.
Levine is the top returner from Yorktown’s Liberty District boys championship team from last season.
Langley won with 101 points, Independence was second with 103 and Yorktown had 109 points.
In the girls race, Yorktown had 96.
Langley also won that competition with 47 points and Robinson was the runner-up with 64.
Leading the Yorktown girls was sixth-place finisher Sofia Sheldon in 20:08.
Eleanor Whitehouse placed 17th (21:09) for the Yorktown girls, Sofie Keppler was 20th (21:19), Ellen Mallory took 21st (21:26), Ella Dunn was 32nd (22:01) and Sophia Onur placed 34th (22:02).
