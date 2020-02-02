With seven first-place finishes and four seconds, the Yorktown Patriots dominated and won this year's Liberty District girls swimming and diving high-school championship.
Yorktown was first with 498 points, sweeping the three relays and having two individual double winners Feb. 1 during the swimming finals at Washington-Liberty High School. The Langley girls were second, 157 points behind.
Victoria Huske won the 200 freestyle in a meet-record time of 1:46.77 and the 500 free in 4:51.76 and Natalie English was first in the 50 free (23.97) and 100 free (52.57) to lead the Patriots. Mary Kate Reicherter was first in the individual medley (2:06.94) and second in the backstroke.
Yorktown's medley relay won in 1:45.38, the 200 free relay in record time (1:35.04) and the 400 free relay in 3:29.99. Huske, English and Reicherter were among those swimming on those relays, along with Emily Larsen, Caroline Burgeson, who each had top finishes in individual races.
Other top individual finisher for the Yorktown girls were Lauren Hartel, Bridget Morris Larkin, Ainsley Flatin, Grace Jansen, Lauren Fatouros, Olivia Grabman and Charlotte Thomson.
With strong depth, the Yorktown boys had 387.5 points, finshing second behind Langley with 437.5.
Daniel Brooks was a double winner for the Yorktown boys in the back (51.76) and 50 free (21.46). K.J. Morris Larkin was second in the IM, Max Nagle was runner-up in the 500 free, Henry Rehr was third in the fly, Jack Carman was third in the breaststroke, the medley relay was second and the 200 free relay was third.
The Washington-Liberty girls and boys teams were each fourth.
For the W-L girls, Alexis Bonfield was a second in the IM and a fourth in the 100 free. Sophia Grabman was third in the breast, Saddie Smith was third in diving with Libby Mori fourth, Claire Mowery was fourth in the back, Alice Bruce took fourth in the 50 free, Alexandra Browne had a fifth (50 free) and sixth (breast) and the 200 free relay was second.
For the W-L boys, Jack Mowery was a double winner in the IM (1:53.81) and the 500 free (record, 4:39.17), Sean Conley won the 100 free (47.36) and was second in the 50 free, Adi Kambhampaty won the 200 free (1:41.2) and was third in the 50 free and Evan Brown was first in diving (448.6 points).
The W-L boys won the 200 (record, 1:27.73) and 400 (3:09.87) relays
* In the National District swim and dive championship meet, the Wakefield girls and boys teams each finished fifth.
Emily Andrews was first in the individual medley (2:13.24) and second in the butterfly for the Wakefield girls and swam on the second place 400 freestyle and the third place medley relays.
Wakefield's Anthony Doll won the boys 500 free (4:45.7) for Wakefield and John Kumashiro was fourth in diving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.