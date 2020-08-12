Two standout Yorktown High School girls softball players will continue playing the sport in college.
Sydney Russell, a 2020 graduate, will play in college for the women’s team at Division III Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Massachusetts.
Rising senior Elena Horn has committed to play at Division I Bucknell University.
Russell was Yorktown’s starting catcher since her freshman season, but also was able to play anywhere with her skill and speed, according to head coach Heather Sutphin.
She was going to be Yorktown’s starting shortstop in 2020 if the season had been played.
“She is a great kid, has a great attitude and has an unbelievable work ethic and determination,” Sutphin said.
She had just four passed balls combined sas a sophomore and junior.
In her junior season, Russell batted .479, led the team in hits, stole 10 bases, was chosen first team all-Liberty District and second team all-region. She was chosen as the team’s MVP.
As a sophomore, Russell hit .402, was first team all-district and second team all-region.
Horn has been an outfielder for the Yorktown team.
She batted .358 and had 10 stolen bases her freshman season and led the team in singles and runs scored. Her fielding percentage was .948 and Horn was chosen second-team all-Liberty District.
Horn got hurt her sophomore season and played in only 10 games. The leadoff batter hit .447 and had a perfect fielding percentage.
The 2020 high-school spring season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
