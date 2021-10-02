After three straight losses to non-conference opponents, the Yorktown Patriots returned to the winners’ bracket Oct. 1 with a Liberty District blowout road victory over the McLean Highlanders.
Yorktown won the high-school football game 42-0 behind a strong running game and tough defense to even its overall record at 3-3 and improve to 2-0 in the league.
The Patriots gained more than 250 yards rushing.
(Check back later for more details about game.)
* The Wakefield Warriors (2-3, 1-0) did not play their Liberty District road game against the Herndon Hornets on Oct. 1 because of COVID issue regarding Wakefield. The decision not to play was made midafteroon on Oct. 1.
It has not yet been determined if the contest will be made up, and when.
* The Washington-Liberty Generals (0-5, 0-2) had a bye this weekend and did not play. The Generals return to action Oct. 8 against the also winless Langley Saxons, also 0-5.
