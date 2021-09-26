n In another Sept. 24 high-school football contest, the Yorktown Patriots (2-3, 1-0) fell to the host Westfield Bulldogs, 13-7, in non-district action. The loss was the third in a row for Yorktown, all against Concorde District teams.
Yorktown led Westfield, 7-0, at halftime by controlling the time of possession and converting multiple third- downs and one fourth-down, attempts. Yorktown had two long first-half drives, but only scored on one of those opportunities.
The Patriots’ touchdown came on a 26-yard cutback run by Xandar Starks, then Mason Cunningham converted for a 7-0 lead with 7:33 left in the second quarter.
In the second half, Westfield got its offense going. The Bulldogs scored their first touchdown on a 72-yard drive that focused mainly on running plays.
The winning touchdown came on a 61-yard pass to a wide-open receiver down the left sideline with 4:46 left in the game.
“Our defense played well, but we left him open there on that one play and they hit the long pass,” Yorktown coach Bruce Hanson said.
On its final possession, Yorktown drove into Westfield territory as deep as the 17 yard line. But a penalty, two sacks and an incompletion on fourth and 54 ended the game.
Twice in the contest, Yorktown did not attempt field goals on fourth downs deep on Westfield territory – once at the 10-yard line and the other at the 16 – and coming away with no points. Hanson said Yorktown’s regular kicker did not show up for the game, for reasons he did not know.
Yorktown quarterback James Yoest passed for 130 yards with Cunningham having six catches for 69 yards and Miles Fang three for 55. Fang had 34 yards rushing and Starks 22. Cunningham had two kickoff returns for 63 yards, one of 36.
“We had the ball a lot, and we had a really good chance to win,” Hanson said. “We played well enough to win.”
