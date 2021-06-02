In their final regular-season game, the host Yorktown Patriots lost to the Herndon Hornets, 8-4, June 1 in a high-school baseball game that determined first place in the Liberty District.
Yorktown, which had its five-game winning streak snapped, will be the No. 2 seed and Herndon (11-1) the No. 1 in the four-team district tournament that begins June 4. The Patriots will host the third-seeded McLean Highlanders in a semifinal.
Yorktown has defeated McLean twice this season.
On May 13, Yorktown also lost to Herndon, 5-1, in the first meeting between the teams this spring. In the June 1 rematch, four errors hurt Yorktown.
“We lost to these guys last time at their place, and we made some good adjustments. From there, we started hitting the ball,” said Yorktown coach John Skaggs, who saw his team rebound from that loss and win five in a row.
In the June 1 game, Graham Lynch led Yorktown with two hits, while Nathan Knowles, Patrick Chmiel, Jacob Friend and Ryan Bhojwani each had hits.
While the Patriots were active offensively, errors on defense and were the team’s main downfall.
“We had four fielding errors and three mental errors. When you make seven mistakes in a game, anybody’s going to beat you,” Skaggs said.
The Yorktown pitching was hit a bit during the loss, as well.
Trailing by six runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, Yorktown attempted a rally. Knowles reached on an infield error with two outs that scored two runs, closing the gap to 8-4. Yorktown got no closer.
Going forward, Skaggs is optimistic about his team’s chances in the postseason. The aces of Yorktown’s pitching staff are Knowles and James Tallon. One will start in the semifinal. Neither pitched in the June 1 game.
“I have confidence that those guys are going to come out and throw strikes, and we’re going to hit,” Skaggs said. “So we’re going to do what we need to do to get some wins.”
