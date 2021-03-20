The Yorktown High School field hockey team began the week with a 4-1 record. Its lone loss was to McLean, 1-0. One of its victories was over defending state-champion Langley, 2-1.
Senior Annie Brickley leads Yorktown in scoring with five goals, including three against Washington-Liberty. Sophomore Emily Stafford has three goals and two assists and senior Ellie Cowan has two goals.
Junior Carolne Brickley has three assists and senior Hayley King, Brynn Baskin and Alexis Williams all have one assist.
Sophomore goalie Natalie Yoder has three shutouts.
Until the loss to McLean, Yorktown outscored its first four opponents, 11-3.
In the loss to McLean, Yorktown took seven shots and had 12 penalty corners, but could not score. McLean’s Kylie Keysor converted a shot on goal to score with late in the first half.
