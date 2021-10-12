With one regular-season match remaining, the Yorktown Patriots continue to enjoy a strong campaign with just one loss and dominating performances against some opponents.
When the week began, the girls high-school field hockey team had a 13-1 overall mark, was atop the Liberty District with a 5-0 record and had won six straight matches, four by shutouts.
Included in Yorktown’s victories were 8-0, 6-0, 5-0 and 7-1 wins.
The Patriots’ most recent triumph was a 5-0 final against the Marshall Statesmen in district play. Taylor Chase, Alexis Williams, Emily Stafford, Olivia Stafford and Sydney Polly scored the goals. Morgan Stone earned the shutout in goal.
Yorktown’s closest district games were 2-1 wins over Langley and Washington-Liberty. Its other three league triumphs were by a combined 16-0 score.
Williams is one of Yorktown’s leading scorers, with 16 goals and some half dozen assists. Play-maker Emily Stafford has 10 goals and 10 assists.
Caroline Brickley has six goals and a half dozen assists. Chase has nine goals and Olivia Stafford has four goals and four assists.
Yorktown likely will be the top seed in the upcoming district tournament.
* The Washington-Liberty Generals began the week with an 8-6 overall record in girls field hockey and a 3-2 mark in the Liberty District.
The Generals’ most recent victory was over the Wakefield Warriors, 4-0.
Washington-Liberty is the defending district champion and last season’s runner-up in the 6D North Region tournament.
The district tournament begins next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.