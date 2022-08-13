For the Yorktown Patriots, the 2021-22 high-school sports season was historic, being the most accomplished ever for the Arlington school in state-tournament competitions.
As a result of three Yorktown teams winning state championships and two others placing second, the school placed second with 410 points overall in the Virginia High School League’s final Class 6 standings in the competition to finish the highest in the annual National Guard Cup trophy. The award is presented by the Virginia Army National Guard for year-long athletic success.
Battlefield finished first with 505 points. Robinson was a distant third with 295.
A point system determines the winners based on overall performance in VHSL state-championship team events. Points are awarded on the following basis: first place, 50 points; second place, 45; third place, 40; fourth place, 35; fifth place, 30; sixth place, 25; seventh place, 20; and eighth place, 15.
Yorktown teams won three state titles, the first by the undefeated girls field hockey during the fall, then the other two by the girls soccer and girls lacrosse this past spring. The girls lacrosse team defeated Battlefield in the state title match.
The Yorktown boys cross country team during the fall and girls swim and dive squad in the winter each finished second in the state. The boys swim and dive team finished third in the state meet this past winter season, as did the girls outdoor track and field team during the spring.
The girls indoor track and field team placed fifth during the winter and the boys indoor track and field squad was 10th. The boys lacrosse team lost in the state-tournament semifinals this past spring and the golf team placed sixth in the state last fall.
So much success kept coming for the Yorktown teams, especially during the spring, members of the school’s activities office said it became a challenge to keep track of all the goings on and keeping the sports Twitter page accurately updated.
