Victory number 275 of Bruce Hanson’s long career of coaching high-school football certainly was memorable in multiple ways for the leader of the Yorktown Patriots program.
Yorktown led at halftime, 13-0, then had to rally to defeat the visiting Langley Saxons, 19-14, in a Liberty District contest that took two evenings to play because of weather issues, and was the season opener for each team.
The game began Friday evening, Aug. 27, with the season being Hanson’s 36 as Yorktown’s head coach and his 42nd overall as high-school head coach. )He was the Wakefield High head coach from 1974 to 1979.)
The Patriots weren’t playing great against Langley, according to Hanson. But they still were ahead, 13-0, when lightning early in the third quarter caused the completion of the game to be postponed until the next evening, when storms were still an issue.
“That happened once before since I’ve been coaching when a game took a couple of days to play,” Hanson said. “You kind of don’t know what to do.”
Hanson watched film from the first half to prepare for the resumption of action.
When play against Langley resumed with just more than 10 minutes remaining in the third quarter on Aug. 28, Langley scored two touchdowns to take a 14-13 lead late in the final period. At that point, Yorktown wasn’t moving the ball on offense and the Saxons had all of the momentum.
Then, Yorktown scored a late touchdown, followed by surviving a final-play Hail Mary pass from Langley to win, 19-14, giving Hanson 275 career triumphs.
“Maybe because I’ve been coaching a hundred years, I think God gave me a break or something in this game,” Hanson said. “I didn’t think we were going to win. We weren’t doing anything in the second half on offense, and we weren’t stopping their passing game on defense. Give Langley the credit. They played well and should have won.”
The former College of William and Mary football player was so convinced his team was going to lose, he’d already composed his postgame message to his players.
“I was going to tell them this was one of our worst losses, but now we need to get over it and move on and play better next week,” Hanson said. “I really thought we were going to lose.”
Hanson’s 275 victories are among the top 15 all-time by any Virginia High School League head coach at any of the state’s classifications. Longtime Hampton Crabbers head coach Mike Smith has the most wins with more than 500.
Mickey Thompson of Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn is the only active head coach in Northern Virginia with more career victories than Hanson, according to the VHSL record book. Thompson has some 300 wins.
In the makeup of the old Northern Region, which stood for decades through the 2012-13 season, Hanson has the most all-time football wins by any head coach.
