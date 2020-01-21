Yorktown High School senior defensive end John Pius on defense and junior wide receiver Max Patterson on offense were chosen second-team all-state in the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 category.
The players helped Yorktown win the Liberty District championship in 2019 and reach the 6D North Region Tournament title game.
Pius was chosen as the region’s Defensive Player of the Year. Patterson also was an all-region player.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.