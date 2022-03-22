Three key senior members of the Liberty District-champion Yorktown High School team this past season will play Division III college football this coming fall.
Wide receiver/kick returner Mason Cunningham will play for Hampden-Sydney College in Virginia. Linebacker Sam Keenan will play at Franklin & Marshall College in Pennsylvania. Defensive back Jacob Hawkins will play at Delaware Valley University, also in Pennsylvania.
The speedy Cunningham was chosen as a first-team all-district and all-region wide receiver and kick returner for his performance during the fall.
Keenan was the Defensive Player of the Year in the Liberty District, also was first-team all-region and a Yorktown co-captain.
Hawkins was injured and missed five games this past season. He still was chosen second-team all-district.
Yorktown coach Bruce Hanson said first-team all-district tight end John Porter had some opportunities to play Division III football, but will attend Virginia Tech and not play college football.
“They were all very good players for us, and helped the team have a very good season,” Hanson said. “They will have opportunities to be good college players.”
Yorktown finished 7-4 overall this past season and 6-0 in the Liberty District.
NOTE: Keenan’s twin brother, Nick Keenan, who played high-school football as a defensive lineman this past season at Gonzaga College High School, also will play in college at Franklin & Marshall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.