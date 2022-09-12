Expectations were low but the final results brought the highest type of finish for the host Yorktown Patriots.
Taking advantage of four turnovers, Yorktown defeated the defending 6D North Region champion Madison Warhawks, 14-11, in non-district high-school football action Sept. 9 to improve to 2-1. Madison fell to 0-3.
Yorktown didn’t enter the game with the highest confidence because the Patriots were playing so-so and had been significantly penalized in their first two games, were without one of their top offensive players because of a coach’s decision, and Madison was hungry for a victory, suffering two close losses to highly-regarded teams.
The Patriots, though, rose to the challenge and played its best game of the season so far, according to head coach Bruce Hanson.
“It was a great win for us, one of our biggest in a while,” Hanson said.
The coach said Yorktown won because its defense did not allow Madison, second in the Class 6 state tournament last fall, to sustain any long drives, took advantage of turnovers and cut down on penalties and mistakes.
Yorktown took the lead for good at 14-11 with 9:20 left in the game on a 23-yard touchdown pass from James Yoest to Charlie Taylor, followed by a Tomas Edmeades extra point. The score capped a long drive with runningback Miles Fang and Yoest rushing for positive yardages, and Taylor catching a key nine-yard pass.
After taking the lead, Yorktown’s defense did the rest to secure the victory, with Gabe Miller recovering a fumble, and the Patriots having another time-consuming drive, in which Taylor had another key first-down reception.
“Our defense was playing strong and caused turnovers,” Hanson said. “Turnovers at bad times for them was the difference, and they had some bad penalties.”
Dylan Minsker and Devan Rimon had interceptions for Yorktown.
Yoest was 10 of 13 passing for 108 yards. Taylor had five catches for 62 yards, Miles Fang and Miles Rosman each had two catches and Michael Meritt one.
On the ground, Fang was the primary ball carrier, gaining 92 yards on 24 carries, including a two-yard third-quarter scoring run to give Yorktown a 7-3 lead over Edmeades’ first extra point. Keegan Westhoff and Yoest had six and five-yards rushing, respectively.
