He was the last player to tee off in the round, then at the end of the 18-hole competition, Benjamin Newfield was standing No. 1 on the leaderboard.
The Yorktown High School freshman carded a 4-under-par 35-33_68 on Oct. 14 to win the Virginia High School League's Class 6 individual state golf championship by one stroke over defending champion Bryce Corbett of Battlefield High. The 18-hole tourney was played on the par-72 Magnolia Green Golf Club course near Richmond.
Newfield, age 14, is the first golfer from Yorktown to win a state title. Yorktown's Chris McCartin finished second in the state, losing in a sudden-death playoff, during his senior season in 2003.
Playing in the last group of the tournament, Newfield said he was unaware of his standing until told by Yorktown coach Chris Williams when he walked off the 18th green.
"I had a good grasp on the course and it fit my style. I was hitting the ball good and putting good," Newfield said. "I thought I had a shot to play well because I had been playing well coming in to the state."
Newfield is not a long hitter and Magnolia Green is not a long course, but has fast greens. Newfield prefers to putt on such greens.
"I was hitting a lot of wedges and mid irons into the greens and getting the ball close to the pins," he said.
Newfield's round included six birdies and two bogeys. He started the back nine by birdying the first four holes, with putts of five feet or shorter on 11, 12 and 13. He rolled in a 20-footer for birdie on the par-5 10th hole.
"That was a good stretch right now," said Newfield, who hit every fairway but one off the tee.
The only other time Newfield played the course was the previous day's practice round.
The 68 was his lowest score in an 18-hole high-school match and tied his lowest in any competition.
Williams said Newfield's victory was somewhat of a surprise, but the coach mentioned he has played well all season. The tournament victory was his third this fall. A golfer since age 3, Newfield shot 69 to win the Yorktown's invitational in August, then had a 36 in September to win the Arlington County match.
In the three weeks prior to the state tourney, Newfield finished fourth in the Liberty District Tournament, then 11th in the 6D North Region tourney.
"He was calm all day," Williams said of Newfield's play at Magnolia Green. "His forte all season was to make the turn, then play better as the round went on. He did that today again. He didn't like the way his front nine ended today, because he felt he left some shots out there. So he makes four straight birdies to start the back."
Newfield barely qualified for the state tourney. He did so by winning a one-hole playoff at the region tournament for the final berth into the VHSL competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.