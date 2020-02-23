Led by the Yorktown Patriots' Victoria Huske and her girls team's second-place finish, there were multiple standout performances involving Arlington participants during the Virginia High School League's Class 6 state swimming championship finals.
Huske won two races in meet-and-pool-record times at George Mason University the night of Feb. 22 and swam on two winning Yorktown relays. The junior's effort helped Yorktown place second with 198 points. With 250 points, Madison won the state swim and dive title for the fourth straight year.
Yorktown finished second two years ago, and third in 2019.
On Feb. 22, Huske first won the 50-yard freestyle in 21.83 seconds, then was first in the 100 butterfly in 50.69. She was on the winning 200 medley (1:43.48) and 400 free relays (3:27.04).
"I was hoping to go a little faster in the fly, but it was a pretty solid meet," Huske said. "The relays were good team efforts."
Yorktown had other strong individual performances. Lauren Hartel was fourth in the 500 free, Caroline Burgeson was seventh in the 50 free, Bridget Morris Larkin sixth in the 100 breaststroke, Mary Kate Reicherter seventh in the 100 backstroke and eighth in the 200 individual medley, and Natalie English eighth in the 50 free.
Emily Larsen, Grace Jansen, Huske and Burgeson made up the 400 free relay. The medley consisted of Huske, Reicherter, English and Morris Larkin.
Yorktown would have scored more points and been closer to Madison had its 200 free relay not been disqualified in the preliminaries.
"We believe we can compete with Madison and we are capable of winning the state," Yorktown coach Torey Ortmayer said. "Without the DQ, we could have been within 20 points of them going into the finals. That would have been interesting to see what would have happened. We did about as good as we could do with that DQ. Finishing second in the Class 6 state championship is a big deal."
Yorktown last won state championships in consecutive seasons in in 2006 and 2007.
"We have a lot of talent coming back next year, and we are excited about that," Orymayer said.
The Washington-Liberty Generals had a strong sixth-place finish in the boys meet, led by Jack Mowery's third in the 200 free and fly and the winning 200 free relay (1:35.22).
Mowery, Adi Kambhampaty, Carson Silvan and Sean Conley made up that relay.
Conley was sixth in the 100 free and eighth in the 50 free. Kambhampaty was not feeling well and did not swim in individual events, in which he likely would have placed high as he did at the earlier region competition.
The W-L 400 free relay finished sixth, consisting of the same swimmers in the 200 relay.
Evan Brown was seventh in boys diving for W-L.
For the eighth-place Washington-Liberty girls, Ellie Joyce was fifth in diving and Sadie Smith 12th, Claire Mowery was ninth in the back, Alexis Bonfield 13th in the IM and the medley and 200 free relays were sixth.
For the Yorktown boys, Daniel Brooks was ninth in the 50 free and 10th in the back and Jack Carman was eighth the breast. Brooks now holds the boys team records in the 50 and 100 freestyles.
For the Wakefield boys, Anthony Doll was ninth in the 200 free.
