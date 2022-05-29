There had been notable success in the past for the Yorktown Patriots in girls lacrosse. But until this spring, there had been nothing like the big tickets the high-school team has achieved in a high-water-mark campaign.
First, Yorktown (16-4) won the Liberty District tournament for the initial time by defeating the defending state- champion Langley Saxons, 10-6, in the championship match. Then, Yorktown reached a region-tourney title game for the first time in program history, as well, when they lost to that same Langley squad, 14-5.
Also, by finishing among the top two in the region tourney, the Saxons have qualified for the Virginia High School League’s state tournament for the first time.
“This has been a great season for Yorktown,” Patriots coach Jenny Tran said. “We beat Langley once, then lost to them,” she said. “We have a young team [only three seniors and 11 freshmen included on the roster] and this has been a great learning experience, and gives us a lot of hope.”
Langley finished 2-1 in the 6D North Region tournament, defeating Centreville, 15-14, in the first round, then Oakton, 13-8, in the semifinals.
In the final against Langley, Yorktown won the opening draw by Olivia Stafford, then took a 1-0 lead on a Carly LaPierre goal early in the contest. Langley answered with the next three goals and was ahead for the rest of the contest.
The Saxons were leading, 6-3, at halftime, then went in front, 7-3, early in the second half. Yorktown rallied to within 7-5 with 18:17 to play, but did not score again.
“Langley really came out prepared for us and ready to play in this game. I don’t think we were prepared for the physical type of game it was, and we couldn’t find our offense,” Tran said.
Senior attack Ainsley Burke scored two goals for Yorktown and sisters Emily and Olivia Stafford each scored one, along with LaPierre. Yorktown goalie Emmy Cullinan made multiple saves.
In the district tournament, Yorktown defeated Wakefield, 14-2, in the first round, then Washington-Liberty, 19-9, in the semifinals, prior to facing Langley in the final.
Yorktown’s quarterfinal game in the eight-team Class 6 state tournament will be June 3 or 4.
Making first-team all-region for Yorktown were Burke as an attack and Emily Stafford as an at-large mid-fielder selection. Second team were LaPiere as an attack, Olivia Stafford as a midfielder and Gillian Howell as a defender.
NOTE: Until this season, 2014 was the last time Yorktown won a district tournament, when the Patriots competed in the National District.
