Second- and third-place finishes in state competition are considered significant achievements.
But Yorktown High School head coach Torey Ortmayer said to be “totally honest,” he is experiencing some frustration that the girls and boys Patriots teams didn’t do better and finish higher at the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 state swimming and diving championship.
The defending champion Yorktown girls were second with 231 points in the Feb. 18 competition in Stafford, just two points behind champion Battlefield. The Yorktown boys were third with 160.5, four points behind runner-up Thomas Jefferson. Patriot won with 209.
Each Yorktown team had won district and region titles in previous weeks.
“Truthfully, it’s frustrating,” Ortmayer said. “Both teams were good enough and capable of winning, and had chances and had all the pieces. We had some bad preliminary swims in some spots that didn’t set us up to earn more points in the finals. That kind of threw things off.”
* The Yorktown girls had no individual-event champions, but won the 200 (1:35.02) and 400 (3:28.62) freestyle relays. Those victories came after the Yorktown team got touched out and finished a close third in the opening 200 medley relay.
“Right from the start in the medley, we lost some important points right there,” Ortmayer said.
The highest individual finish for the Yorktown girls was a second by Bridget Morris Larkin in the 100 breaststroke. Lauren Hartel was fourth in the 500 free and ninth in the 200 free. Caroline Burgeson was fifth in the 100 free and fifth in the 50 free.
Rachel Conley was sixth in the 100 butterfly and 11th in the 50 free, Nora Sherman placed sixth in the 100 backstroke and 11th in the individual medley, Lauren Fatouros was 12th in the 200 free and 13th in the 500 free, and Grace Jansen was 14th in the IM.
The Yorktown girls have won three state titles overall, last season and back-to-back in 2006 and 2007.
* Leading the Yorktown boys at the state meet was Nolan Dunkel’s victory in the back (48.81) and third in the fly. Jack Carman was third in the breast and 16th in the IM, Rayce Winn was sixth in diving, Jack Tsuchitani was 11th in the 50 free, Noah Robinson 13th in the IM, and Luke Aslaksen 11th in the 100 free and 14th in the 50 free.
Yorktown’s medley and 400 free relays were third and the 200 free 11th.
The Yorktown boys were 15th in last season’s state meet.
* For the Wakefield boys this season, Matvei Namakonsov was second in the 50 and 100 free races, and the 200 free and 400 free relays were ninth.
* Washington-Liberty’s Tommy Weber was ninth in the 500 free and 10th in the 200 free.
NOTE: Washington-Liberty junior diver and defending girls champion Ellie Joyce had COVID and was not able to participate in the state meet. Her winning point total at the earlier 6D North Region championships this season would have won the 2022 state meet. Joyce also won the Liberty District meet this season, and is a top diver during the summer’s Northern Virginia Swimming League season for Dominion Hills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.