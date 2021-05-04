The Yorktown Patriots topped the McLean Highlanders, 5-4, in overtime in girls high-school soccer.
Shay Montgomery, who will play in college at the University of South Carolina, and Katy Talotta, Davidson College-bound, each scored two goals for Yorktown. Nora Green Orsett, who will play at the College of William and Mary, scored the other.
In its second game, Yorktown nipped Herndon, 1-0, in a windstorm. Wind made scoring difficult unless at quite close range. Malina Goodwin scored Yorktown's goal and Talotta took a number of shots along with Montgomery and Nora Green Orsett. Piper Dean led the back line on defense.
Yorktown is the defending Class 6 state champion, having won the title in 2019. The 2020 season was not played because of the pandemic.
