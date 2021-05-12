The undefeated Yorktown Patriots (5-0) defeated Langley, 5-1, nipped Herndon, 1-0, blanked South Lakes, 3-0, and downed the Washington-Liberty Generals, 7-2, in recent games.
Against Langley, Shay Montgomery scored three goals andMoira Flynn two. Assists were by Eliza Franklin, Mackenzie Kaczmarek and Montgomery.
The back line was anchored by Evelyn Casadaban, who countered often with attacks from out wide, along with strong defense in the middle by Katie Koppleman and Nora Green Orsett.
In the win over Herndon, wind made scoring difficult unless at quite close range. Malina Goodwin scored Yorktown’s goal and Katy Tolotta took a number of shots along with Montgomery and Nora Green Orsett. Piper Dean led the back line on defense.
Against South Lakes, Zoe Foose scored two goals and Goodwin one. Assists went to Montgomery, Green Orsett and Mia Lodwig.
In the win over W-L, Montgomery scored three goals and Tolotta two. Green Orsett and Flynn netted the others. Assists went to Montgomery, Tolotta and Flynn.
Yorktown has outscored its five opponents, 21-7.
Yorktown is the defending Class 6 state champion, having won the title in 2019. The 2020 season was not played because of the pandemic.
