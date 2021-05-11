The Yorktown Patriots nipped Herndon, 1-0, blanked South Lakes, 3-0, and downed the Washington-Liberty Generals, 7-2, in recent games.
Against Herndon, wind made scoring difficult except at quite close range. Malina Goodwin scored Yorktown’s goal and Katy Tolotta took a number of shots along with Shay Montgomery and Nora Green Orsett. Piper Dean led the back line on defense.
Yorktown is the defending Class 6 state champion, having won the title in 2019. The 2020 season was not played because of the pandemic.
Against South Lakes, Zoe Foose scored two goals and Goodwin one. Assists went to Montgomery, Green Orsett and Mia Lodwig.
In the win over W-L, Montgomery scored three goals and Tolotta two. Green Orsett and Moira Flynn netted the others. Assists went to Montgomery, Tolotta and Flynn.
BOYS SOCCER: The Yorktown Patriots improved to 3-1 with a 1-0 victory over the Washington-Liberty Generals, who fellto 1-3 with the loss.
Yorktown also has defeated McLean, 2-1, Herndon, 1-0, and lost to South Lakes, 2-0.
BOYS LACROSSE: The Yorktown Patriot are enjoying a dominating 3-0 record in boys lacrosse.
The Patriots have routed Wakefield, 18-1, Centreville, 15-5, and Westfield, 13-4.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Wakefield High School senior guard Taylor Thompson will join the Division I High Point University women’s basketball team as a walk-on.
Taylor was an all-district player for Wakefield.
WAKEFIELD CHEER: The Wakefield Warriors finished second in the National District cheerleading competition with scores of 224 and 233.5 in the two rounds. Marshall won each round to win the title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.