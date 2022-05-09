The Yorktown Patriots (12-1, 4-0) kept winning big with an 8-0 victory over the McLean Highlanders in Liberty District girls high-school soccer action May 6. The win was Yorktown’s 12th straight.
In its four district games, Yorktown has outscored opponents, 24-0. The team has nine shutouts, and five in a row. The Patriots blanked Washington-Liberty, 4-0, in another recent district match.
Against McLean, Shay Montgomery scored three goals and had one assist. Aminata Davis netted two goals and Moira Flynn (one assist), Zoe Foose and Ellie Emery scored one each. Reese Montgomery and Emma Koppelman had assists.
Margaux Hams and Ellie Billings shared the shutout in goal.
In the win over W-L, Emery scored two goals and Flynn and Koppelman one apiece. Reese Montgomery had two assists and Ellie Simmons and Foose one each. Hams earned the shutout in goal.
Flynn, Shay Montgomery and Nora Green-Orset scored two goals each in previous recent matches.
* The Washington-Liberty girls soccer team began the week with a 7-4-1 record, including a recent win over Langley, 1-0, in Liberty District action.
BOYS SOCCER: The Washington-Liberty Generals (11-0-1, 3-0-1) banked the Yorktown Patriots and Marshall Statesmen by 4-0 scores in recent Liberty District boys high-school soccer matches. The team has three straight shutouts and has outscored district opponents, 10-0.
“We’re pretty solid all over the field, and obviously, we have some standouts. But it really has been a team effort,” W-L coach Jimmy Carrasquillo said.
Top players for Washington-Liberty have been Sean Kelsay, Max Jamieson, Brandon Bonilla, Fredy Vargas, John Matlock, Jonah Zarate, Anthony Ceballos-Medina and goalie Sassan Fiske.
* The Yorktown Patriots blanked the McLean Highlanders, 4-0, in a recent Liberty District game to improve their record to 11-1-1.
* The Wakefield Warriors boys soccer team began the week with a 4-5-2 record, having lost its last three matches, despite scoring five goals in those contests. Wakefield is 0-3-1 in the Liberty District.
