The top-seeded Yorktown Patriots (15-1-1) continued their strong season by winning the girls Liberty District tournament with a 1-0 victory over the Washington-Liberty Generals in the high-school championship match.
Yorktown has dominated its district rivals this season, outscoring those teams 24-2 with five shutouts.
In the district final, Shay Montgomery scored the lone goal, coming in the first half, giving her a team-high 17 goals for the season.
Yorktown was 2-0 in the tourney, blanking Marshall, 3-0, in the semifinals after a first-round bye. Against Marshall, Montgomery scored two goals and Moira Flynn had one. Evelyn Casadaban and Ellie Emery had assists.
Also for Yorktown this season, Flynn has scored 10 goals, Nora Green Orsett has nine and Zoe Foose six. With five each are Emery, Ellie Simmons and Emma Koppleman. Reese Montgomery and Ami Davis have four each.
Leading the team in assists is Casadaban with seven. Shay and Reese Montgomery each have six along with Green Orsett. Flynn has four.
Yorktown enters this week’s scheduled 6D North Region girls tournament as a favorite and unbeaten in 16 straight matches, with a scoreless tie against the Langley Saxons in regular-season district action the lone blemish.
