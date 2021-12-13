The Yorktown Patriots had a 3-0 week in girls high-school basketball with non-district wins over Justice, 44-29, Lewis, 51-21, and Meridian, 53-49, in a four-day stretch to improve to 3-1.
The loss was the first for Meridian, coming at Yorktown the night of Dec. 10.
Leading the Patriots in scoring was Ana Bournigal with 15 points and Taylor Chase with 14. Also, Sofia Tran scored nine and Olivia Stafford seven.
A key to the win was Yorktown outscoring Meridian, 18-8, in the third quarter.
In the win over Justice, Asha Goodwin scored 11, Emma Nelsen 10, Tran seven and Chase five.
* The Washington-Liberty Generals (1-3) ended a two-season, 14-game losing streak with a 50-46 home victory over South County on Dec. 7 in girls basketball action.
For W-L, Bridget Bartz scored 16 points, had eight rebounds and four steals. Caitlyn Miller had nine points and four rebounds and Ava George had four points and three assists.
In their next game, the Generals lost at home to Centreville (4-1), 51-45.
For W-L in the loss, Malek Ben Hammouda had 13 points and four rebounds. Bartz had eight points, nine rebounds and five assists and Frances Shapiro had seven points, four rebounds and two steals.
* The Wakefield Warriors (1-3) won their first game of the season by routing the Annandale Atoms, 63-24, in girls basketball action.
* In boys basketball action last week, the Washington-Liberty Generals (1-2) lost road games against highly-regarded opponents South County, 63-55, then Centreville, 59-46, in non-district action.
Against South County, James McIntyre scored 11, Elijah Hughes 10 and Brian Weiser nine in defeat.
In the loss to Centreville (3-0), Washington-Liberty led, 22-19, at halftime, then trailed, 38-31 at the end of three quarters and never led again. Centreville took the lead with a 13-0 run in the third period.
Some 19 turnovers and many missed foul shots were costly for W-L.
McIntyre scored 17 with two three-pointers and two assists to lead the Generals in scoring. Weiser made two threes and scored nine to go with two rebounds; Hughes had five points, five rebounds and two steals; and Antonio Fillare had four points and five boards.
* In other boys action, the Yorktown Patriots (1-5) lost to West Potomac, 85-79, and Meridian, 63-60, and defeated Justice, 85-66, in recent action.
Against West Potomac, T.J. Hutchison scored 23 points. Yorktown made 13 three-pointers, with Hutchison making seven and Short (16 points) three. Beck Ortiz-Rohaly scored 14 and made three three-pointers for Yorktown, and Liam Vitters scored 10.
Yorktown had a chance to take the lead late against Meridian, but missed a three-pointer. Chris Short was one of the team’s leading scorers.
* The Wakefield Warriors (2-3) defeated Alexandria City, 54-38, and lost to Annandale, 57-55, and Princess Anne, 58-45, in non-district boys high-school basketball games last week.
