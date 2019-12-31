The Yorktown High School club ice hockey team lost to Battlefield, 5-3, and defeated John Champe/Loudoun County, 6-2, in recent matches.
Against Battlefield, Ethan Drake, Dillon Segal and Noah Robinson scored the goals. Jeremy Marino had three assists, Ricky McGolerick two and Corey Wells one. Rowan Foose had 16 saves in goal.
In Yorktown’s victory, Marino had two goals and an assist; Wells, Drake and Scott Samples each had a goal and an assist; Jason Meyers had a goal; and Dillon Segal, Josh Litterst and Connor Ransom had assists. Jacob Levy was in goal for Yorktown.
