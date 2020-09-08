Longtime Yorktown High School head golf coach Chris Williams recently was honored for his years of service.
Williams, who has coached the Patriots for 16 seasons and to multiple district championships, received the 2019-20 Regional Award of Merit for his commitment to the sport, willingness to mentor other region coaches, and going above and beyond to help with with various aspects of high-school golf.
“It is a nice award and to receive the recognition,” Williams said.
Prior to Langley coach Al Berg, Williams is the second longest-tenured high-school golf coach in the local public-school regions.
Yorktown always has been a district and region contender under Williams, and has won the three-team Arlington County championship all but one of his seasons at the helm.
Prior to moving to the Liberty District, Yorktown was a perennial champion under Williams in the National District.
Last fall, Yorktown golfer Benjamin Newfield won the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 state championship as a freshman.
With Williams in charge, Yorktown has hosted the largest invitational tournament in the state the last few years, with as many as 24 teams. This year’s tournament could still be held in the spring, likely to include fewer than 24 teams.
The usual fall high-school golf season has been postponed until the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic. If the season is held, the scheduled will be condensed significantly.
