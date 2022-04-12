Yorktown High School standout junior golfer Benjamin Newfield has decided to play at the next level at Division I Davidson College in North Carolina.
Newfield has been a top finisher in district, region and state tournaments his first three seasons at Yorktown. As a freshman, Newfield won the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 individual state championship. He finished third as a sophomore and tied for 12th as a junior.
This past season, Newfield helped the Yorktown team finish second in the Liberty District and 6D North Region tournaments, then sixth in the state.
“He had a lot of opportunities and offers to play at different colleges. He fell in love with Davidson and made the decision to go there,” Yorktown coach Chris Williams said.
