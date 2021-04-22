He won the 2019 state title as a freshman. Then, Benjamin Newfield validated that performance with a runner-up tie for second in the 2020-21 Virginia High School League’s Class 6 state golf tournament, further establishing himself as one of the commonwealth’s top prep players.
Playing in the first group, the Yorktown High School sophomore carded a 3-under 69 in the 18-hole competition at Williamsburg National Golf Club. Newfield had the solo lead for a while, until Langley senior Kelly Chinn shot 67 to win the title, followed by a tying 69 from Langley junior Suneil Peruvemba.
Newfield’s round included four birdies and one bogey, in damp, cold and windy conditions.
“I’d been playing well leading up to states, so I played my game and tried to play smart shots,” Newfield said. “I’m happy with how I played and the golf season for our team.”
Newfield had opportunities to make multiple birdies on the back nine. But rain-slowed greens caused him to leave a few putts just short.
As a team, Yorktown finished second in district and region tournaments, but did not qualify for states, in a season when the Class 6 field was reduced from eight to four squads because of the pandemic. In past seasons, Yorktown would have been in the state tournament.
“To play twice in the state and finish first and second in his first two state tournaments, that’s a great start to his high-school career,” Yorktown coach Chris Williams said. “He was pretty relaxed the whole round. Right from the first tee I could tell he was ready.”
Wakefield High School junior Esteban Knorr also had a strong state tournament, shooting 2-under 70 to finish in fourth place alone.
Knorr’s round included two birdies, a chip-in eagle from 40 yards on the seventh hole, and nine pars on the back nine.
“I’m very happy,” Knorr said. “I hit my driver well, did not miss any fairways and I chipped and putted very good.”
Knorr, who two weeks earlier was the National District individual champion, said he didn’t have any expectations, other than to break 75 at the state tournament. He was frustrated after having a poor practice round on the course the day before.
“My entire game was off during that round,” Knorr said. “I didn’t make any adjustments. I ate some food and went to bed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.