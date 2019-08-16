With a second in one tournament, followed by finishing third in two others, plus a dual-match victory –all coming in the same week – the start to the 2019 high-school golf season has been a strong one for the Yorktown Patriots.

“We couldn’t ask for a better start,” Yorktown coach Chris Williams said. “They are playing well and the players see the possibilities. They want to keep it going. They weren’t happy with how they played after one round, so they all headed to the driving range to practice.”

Yorktown opened the season Aug. 12 by carding three individual scores in the 70s, to place second at McLean High School’s 10th annual George Pavlis Memorial Golf Tournament.

In the 18-hole event at Hidden Creek Country Club in Reston, Yorktown tied Battlefield with a 307 team score, then earned second because its fifth golfer had a lower score than the Bobcats’ fifth player. Fairfax won with a 298 total.

Yorktown was led by a 73 (tie for fourth) from freshman Benjamin Newfield. The winning score was 71.

The next lowest for Yorktown was sophomore Rowan Foose with a 74 (tie for sixth). Senior Patrick Brien shot 79, senior Charlie Finn 81, and senior Chris Rita 83.

Rita’s total was five shots lower than Battlefield’s fifth score.

“Rowan had one of his best rounds and that helped everyone’s confidence,” Williams said.

The next day, Yorktown defeated Herndon, 198-219, in a two-team nine-hole match. Sam Obitts shot 34 to lead Yorktown. Grady McCrery, Elena Rezac, Kyle Langley and Kai Bernudez also counted in the scoring for Yorktown. Senior Gigi Cochran is another top returner for the Patriots.

On Aug. 14, Yorktown shot 320 to finish third at the Stallions Invitational at Laurel Hill Golf Club in Lorton. Newfield led Yorktown with a 74. Foose shot 78 and Brien 79 to lead the way.

Then, Aug. 15 at its own invitational at Bristow Manor Golf Club in Bristow, Yorktown placed third with a 308 total.

Newfield birdied four-of-the-last-five holes to shoot a three-under 69 to lead the Patriots and win the individual title.

“He is a very talented player,” Williams said about Newfield.

Foose shot 78, Rita 79, Brien 82 and Finn 83.

* The Wakefield Warriors shot 338 at the George Pavlis tournament, led by a 76 (14th place) from Esteban Knorr, an 86 from Anne Kumashiro, an 87 from Guillermo Garcia and Will McCarter’s 89.

* The annual Arlington County golf championship between Wakefield, Washington-Liberty and Yorktown is Tuesday, Aug. 27 at East Potomac Golf Course. Wakefield is the defending champion.