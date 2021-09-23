The Yorktown Patriots finished the regular season with a 5-2-1 overall record and a 4-2 Liberty District mark in high-school golf action.
Yorktown capped the campaign by tying Robinson 148-148 in a non-district match at Washington Golf & Country Club. In that 9-hole event, Benjamin Newfield shot 34, Charlie Lamb 36, Tony Newell 37 and Trevor McAndrews 41.
Robinson is the defending 6C Region champion.
Yorktown’s two district losses were to Langley and Wakefield.
Next for Yorktown is the 36-hole Liberty District tournament, a competition in which the Patriots placed second the previous time it was held.
Yorktown coach Chris Williams said the Robinson match was a “good tuneup” for the district tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.