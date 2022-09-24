The Yorktown Patriots ended up in a familiar spot in the annual Liberty District golf tournament, with a runner-up finish for the fourth straight season.
Yorktown’s two-day, 36-hole score on the par-71 Herndon Centennial Golf Course was a strong 301-299–600. The Langley Saxons, though, were stronger, winning their eighth straight title in the high-school event, this year in a 36-hole record score of 289-274–563.
Yorktown’s total this year was five strokes fewer than last season’s district-tournament mark.
“We had some good scoring, but what else is new: Langley was strong again,” Yorktown coach Chris Williams said.
By placing second, Yorktown qualified for the 36-hole 6D North Region tournament, where the team had finished second to Langley last fall.
“Getting a region berth is always the goal, but this year we thought we had a chance to beat Langley,” said Yorktown senior captain Benjamin Newfield, who shot a 2-under 71-69–140 to finish third individually in the district tournament.
Newfield was one of the individual favorites.
“I’m happy with the score. My putter was OK for both rounds and I played solid,” Newfield said.
Langley’s Chase Nevins shot 67-66–133 to win.
Charlie Lamb had Yorktown’s second-lowest score at 79-70–149 and finished sixth. Tony Newell was seventh at 77-74–151.
Also for Yorktown, Trevor McAndrews shot 74-90–164, Cole Ransom had 82-86–168 and Kyle Langley 92-88–180.
Yorktown finished comfortably in front of the third place McLean Highlanders (317-314–631).
Freshman golfer Finn Watson, age 14, of the Washington-Liberty Generals made his name known on the district circuit with a 75-70–145 fifth-place finish, earning an individual berth into the region tournament.
Watson made eight birdies in the tourney, despite losing four balls the first round.
“The best part of my rounds was probably my driver and wedge,” Watson said. “I missed some makeable putts. My main goal was to get a region berth.”
As a team, W-L placed fifth with a 339-334–673 total.
Talan Flynn shot 84-91–175 to card the Generals’ second-best score and Jake Guffey shot 90-86–176.
Leading the Wakefield Warriors was Tully Andress with an 85-83–168 total and Beckett Hampton 85-89–174. Each qualified for the region tournament. Kai Behrens shot 91-85–176.
As a team, Wakefield finished sixth at 353-343–696,
The 36-hole region tournament is Oct. 28-29 at the Algonkian Regional Park course in Sterling. The top two teams move on to the Virginia High School League’s 18-hole Class 6 state tournament.
