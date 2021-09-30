The initial tournament of what the Yorktown Patriots hope become three postseason events went very much as planned.
With a strong team score of 303-302–605, Yorktown finished second in the two-day, 36-hole Liberty District high-school tournament at Herndon Centennial Golf Course. The heavily favored Langley Saxons won going away, 283-290–573, for their seventh-straight title.
Yorktown realized Langley would be difficult to beat, so its goal was to finish second, which would earn the Patriots a berth into the 36-hole 6D Region competition. Yorktown also hopes for a top-two finish at region, which also would earn the Patriots a spot in the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 state tournament.
Yorktown finished second in last-season’s region tourney in April. Ordinarily, that runner-up spot would have earned a state berth, but only the champion advanced because the field was reduced as a result of COVID restrictions.
“The players felt that were kind of cheated of a state berth last season,” Yorktown coach Chris Williams said. “So their goal is to earn a state berth this time. Finishing second in the district is the first step. We survived and advanced. We’ll see what happens now.”
At the district tournament, Yorktown was led by a fifth-place individual finish from junior and former state champion and runner-up Benjamin Newfield with a 73-76–149. Newfield was hoping to score lower.
“He was disappointed, but was more concerned about the team and how everyone else did,” Williams said.
Yorktown’s Charlie Lamb shot 74-77–151, Tony Newell 78-73–151, as each tied for sixth; Trevor McAndrews was 13th at 78-76–154; Adam Langley carded a 86-81–167 total; and Rowan Foose 81-90–171.
“We played very well and had some good scores, but we also left some shots out there,” Williams said. “We were comfortable after the first round. We wanted to be able to play free the second day with no pressure.”
The Wakefield Warriors shot 341-326–667 to finish fifth and the Washington-Liberty Generals were seventh with a 345-327–672 total. The Generals’ 18-stroke improvement in the second round was the best by any team.
Leading Wakefield was last season’s state-tourney qualifier Esteban Knorr with a 71-75–146 third-place score. The winning total was a 67-70–140 by Langley’s Suneil Peruvemba.
Knorr qualified individually for the region tournament along with W-L’s Andrew Spitzer, with a 12th-place finish at 79-74–153, and Wakefield’s Andrew Burd in 14th at 81-80–161.
Also for Wakefield, Tony Rodriguez shot 94-86–180, Andrew Middleton 95-85–180 and Becket Hampton 95-91–186.
For Washington-Liberty, Jake Guffey shot 88-83–171, Quinn Brennan 88-86–174, Talan Flynn 91-84–175, Lily Donaldson 90-86–176 and Tyler Johnson 97-92–189.
