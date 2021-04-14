The anxious wait to learn their fate became time well spent for the Yorktown Patriots.
Some 40 minutes after the final Yorktown High School golfer finished play in the 18-hole 6D North Region Tournament April 8, the Patriots learned they achieved their goal of finishing second, compiling a 316 team score and earning a trophy.
As expected, the talented Langley Saxons easily won at the par-71 Hidden Creek Country Club course in Reston with a 279 total, nabbing their fourth straight crown.
Yorktown’s region-runner-up finish was its first since the 1995 campaign.
“We were waiting around, and it was exciting and a good overall outcome for us, because we have wanted to get second,” said Yorktown senior captain Elena Rezac, who shot 82 and will play golf in college at Christopher Newport University. “We didn’t play our best, but we played well enough as it turned out.”
Yorktown’s lowest score was carded by sophomore and defending Class 6 state champion Benjamin Newfield with a 69. He qualified for the state tournament individually. Langley was the only team to move on to the state tourney, scaled down this season because of the pandemic. Usually two teams qualify.
Yorktown senior Sam Obitts shot 80 at the region, Charlie Lamb 87, Rowan Foose 87 and Tony Newell 89.
It was a forgone conclusion that Langley would win big, so the suspense was for second among Yorktown, Madison, Marshall and Chantilly. Marshall and Chantilly tied for third at 326.
“We knew it would be tight for second,” Yorktown coach Chris Williams said. “We could have played better and we left some strokes on the course. But it’s nice to get second. That’s what we wanted. These players have gotten better. In all other seasons, we’d be making travel plays for the state.”
A week earlier, Yorktown finished second to Langley in the Liberty District championships.
Wakefield High School junior Esteban Knorr played his final 10 holes in even par to shoot a 76 and finish seven in the region, along with qualifying for the state tournament. He’s the first Wakefield player to qualify for states since J.P. DeFranco in 2014.
Knorr had a birdie and an eagle on those final 10 holes.
“I didn’t get off to a good start because I wasn’t committed to my swing early in the round,” Knorr said. “On the ninth hole I made a birdie. That changed things and I gained confidence from that.”
Also for Wakefield in the region tourney, Anne Kumashiro shot 90 and Evan Sacbibet 96.
For Washington-Liberty at the region, Quinn Brennan shot 88, Ben Cabalou 91 and Miles Jordan 98.
