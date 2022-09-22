The Yorktown Patriots finished second in the Liberty District standings with a 5-1 record. The Langley Saxons were first at 6-0.
In the final day of regular-season high-school play in a four-team nine-hole match at Washington Golf & Country Club course in Arlington, Yorktown had a 146 team score to defeat district rival McLean (166) and non-league foe Robinson (156), but lose to Langley, which shot an 8-under 132. Four Langley players shot under par.
Yorktown finished the regular season with an 8-1 overall record.
Leading the Patriots with the lowest individual score in that nine-hole four-team match was Charlie Lamb with a 2-under 33. He made two birdies and seven pars. Trevor McAndrews shot 37, Tony Newell and Benjamin Newfield each had 38s, Cole Ransom had a 40 and Kyle Langley 43.
Yorktown was In second place behind Langley after the first round of the 36-hole Liberty District tournament. The Patriots finished second to Langley last season.
