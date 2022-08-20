Motivated by the disappointment of finishing second last season, the Yorktown Patriots reclaimed the golf trophy they have so often held in the past by winning the 2022 Arlington County high-school championship.
The Yorktown A team won the 9-hole, three-team competition Aug. 17 at the East Potomac Golf Course in D.C. with a 148 team score. Benjamin Newfield shot an event-lowest score of 31 to lead Yorktown. Trevor McAndrews had a 37, Charlie Lamb and Kyle Langley each carded 40, Roger Allenbaugh had a 41 and Tony Newell shot 44.
“Our players marked this date on their calenders after last year,” Yorktown coach Chris Williams said. “Our best players said they were not missing this. They took it personal after not winning last season. The trophy is back home.”
Yorktown won the county title for 32 straight years until the Wakefield Warriors snapped that string with a championship in 2019. Wakefield won again last fall, when some of the top players for the Patriots missed that match.
Wakefield finished second in this year’s competition with a 168 team score. The Washington-Liberty Generals were third at 177.
Leading Wakefield was Tony Rodriguez with a 39. Tully Andrews shot 40, Kai Behrens 42, Joe Giacomo 47, Andrew Middleton 48 and Beckett Hampton 50.
For Washington-Liberty, Jake Guffey shot 39, Will Jamieson 45, Talan Flynn 46, Tyler Johnson 47, Luke Holland 48 and Quinn Breed 52.
The Yorktown B team also won the all-county match with a 161 score. Wakefield finished second with 179 and W-L third at 191.
* Prior to the county match, Yorktown defeated Hayfield in a two-team 9-hole event with a 147 total. Hayfield shot 171.
Newfield and Jack Freeman each shot 35 for Yorktown, McAndrews 36, Newell 37, Luke Sanne 39, Austom Barbari 40, and Cole Ransom and Nick Seakus 42 each.
* In another golf event at the 18-hole Stallion Invitational on Aug. 15, Wakefield shot a 345 team score to finish tied for ninth, and was led led by a 79 from Andrews and an 86 from Behrens and Rodriguez had an 89.
