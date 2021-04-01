Officially, there was no Liberty District golf tournament this season, and team and individual honors were not awarded.
Instead, the 18-hole event was called a region-tourney qualifying competition, including the league’s six high-school teams and same format, and was played at Herndon Centennial Golf Course.
The top two teams were the Langley Saxons with a first-place score of 297, followed by the Yorktown Patriots at 306. Those two teams qualify for the 18-hole 6D North Region Tournament.
For Yorktown, with three birdies, defending individual state champion Benjamin Newfield shot 74 to tie for third.
“Other than three bad holes, it was a decent round,” Newfield said.
Sam Obitts shot 75 for Yorktown to finish fifth, Tony Newell was seventh with 78 and Elena Rezac had a 79.
“With four rounds in the 70s, we played well,” Yorktown coach Chris Williams said. “Our goal was to qualify for regions.”
Yorktown also finished second to Langley in the previous district tournament.
Washington-Liberty finished fifth in the region qualifier at 359.
For W-L, Ben Cabalou had an 81 to earn a region berth along with teammates Nate Owen, Miles Jordan and Quinn Brennan.
* The Wakefield Warriors finished the regular season with a 5-3 record, with its close losses by one, two and seven strokes. The National District tournament for Wakefield is April 5.
“We are pretty close to really excelling,” Wakefield coach Nick Chauvenet said. “We are aiming to try to win the district, but we certainly want to finish in the top two so we can qualify for regionals as a team again.”
Wakefield has qualified for regionals the last four seasons.
Wakefield’s top players have been seniors Anne Kumashiro, Will McCater and Guillermo Garcia and juniors Esteban Knorr, Kyndall Campbell and Andrew Burd.
“All of featured consistently in matches,” Chauvenet said.
