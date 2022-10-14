With five individual scores in the 70s, the Yorktown Patriots completed their golf season with a tie for sixth place in the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 state tournament.
Led by a 4-over 74 and a a tie for 10th-place individual finish by senior Trevor McAndrews, Yorktown’s team total was 308 on the par-70 Heritage Oaks Golf Course in Harrisonburg. Freedom South Riding also shot 308.
The Langley Saxons won with a 289. total with Floyd Kellam second at 295. Langley Saxons junior Alina Ho shot a 67 o win the individual title.
“Five scores in the 70s is very good, but we were hoping to finish higher,” Yorktown coach Chris Williams said. “At the state tournament you have to have multiple players with low rounds in the 70s to finish higher, because the competition is so tough.”
Yorktown senior Benjamin Newfield, the 2019 individual Class 6 state champion as a freshman and the 2020 runner-up, shot 77 for Yorktown to tie for 22nd. He played in the state tournament all four seasons of his high-school career, with a tie for 12th with a 1-over 73 last fall.
“He’s probably the most successful Yorktown player in state tournaments ever,” Williams said.
Junior Charlie Lamb carded a 78, seniors Tony Newell and Cole Ransom had 79s, and senior Kyle Langley an 85.
McAndrews finished his round with birdies on the 16th and 18th holes. He had four birdies on the front nine. Players finishing in the top 10 individually are considered all-state.
“As a team, we played the front nine better and were in good position to finish higher,” Williams said. “Then maybe we started pressing on the back and did not finish strong.”
As a team, the 2022 season marked the third straight Yorktown qualified for the state tournament. Only the champion was allowed to advance in 2020 because of the pandemic.
Last fall, Yorktown also finished sixth in the state tourney with a 307 total. Newfield led the way with a 73.
“That’s a big accomplishment to qualify three straight years, and a big deal for Ben to play in all four,” Williams said.
Yorktown qualified for this season’s state tournament by finishing second in the 6D North Region tourney to Langley, which also won the preceding Liberty District tourney, with the Patriots second.
Washington-Liberty High School freshman Finn Watson shot 82 at this season’s state tournament. He qualified for the state with a top-three finish at the preceding region tourney.
NOTE: As a freshman, Newfield shot a 4-under 68 to win the state tournament. He shot a 3-under 69 as a sophomore to tie for second.
