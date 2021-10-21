For his efforts this past summer, Yorktown High School graduate Jake Marshall received the 2021 Community Man of the Year award from the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs professional independent minor-league baseball team.
He was one of four players from the team who received one of the team’s annual awards.
Marshall was honored because he commemorated the D-Day anniversary by wearing his godfather’s World War II Ranger scroll on his batting helmet, volunteered at all Blue Crabs summer-youth baseball camps and took part in many events in the community.
“He was incredible to have around,” Blue Crabs media relations manager Andrew Bandstra said.
Marshall was a catcher for the Blue Crabs, playing in 36 games, batting .261 with 18 hits and as many RBI. In colleg,e he was a member of the West Virginia University and Potomac State junior college teams, before beginning his minor-league career in various independent leagues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.