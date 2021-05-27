Yorktown High School graduate Valerie Marshall recently finished her women’s college tennis career at Washington & Lee University.
This season she played No. 2 singles for the Generals, who advanced to the final eight in the NCAA Division III tournament. In preliminary-round action, the Generals defeated the College of New Jersey and Denison University before losing in the quarterfinals.
Marshall won the clinching match against Denison, and finished her college tennis career with more than 80 wins in singles and doubles. She will attend graduate school at Duke University in the fall, and hopes to play on the club tennis team for the Blue Devils.
