Yorktown High School graduate M.J. Stewart is receiving significant playing time in the defensive secondary for the Cleveland Browns through three NFL games this season.
The 5-foot-11, 200-pound cornerback has made four tackles (all solos) in those contests, including three in a victory over the Washington Football Team. Stewart played a lot and was active in that contest, when the Browns intercepted three passes.
His other tackle came in a win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
This is the third NFL season for Stewart. He played his first two with Tampa Bay, which drafted him out of the University of North Carolina in the second round with the 53rd pick overall. Tampa Bay released Stewart during the summer, and he was quickly claimed by Cleveland.
In an interesting twist in the game against Washington, Stewart and Washington defensive lineman Jonathan Allen were on opposite teams. The same thing happened in high school back in 2012 in Virginia when host Stone Bridge of Asburn defeated Yorktown, 69-50, in the Northern Region Division 5 championship game.
Stewart was a standout runningback, defensive back and kick returner for Yorktown. Allen was a hard-to-block defensive lineman for Stone Bridge, who spent that Saturday afternoon trying to tackle Stewart. In turn, Stewart tried to block Allen on occasion.
The players were on the opposite of the ball in that NFL clash when Cleveland and Washington met. So they never came face-to-face during game action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.