Two college soccer players who are graduates of Yorktown High School recently helped their teams win NCAA championships at the Division I and III levels.
In Division I, Lauren Flynn was a starting sophomore defender/midfielder on the Florida State University women’s team that won the national championship with a 22-1-2 record.
For the season, Flynn started all 25 of the team’s games, scoring two goals, having one assist and taking 14 shots. She had one game-winning goal. In the NCAA tournament, Flynn took two shots on goal.
In the preceding Atlantic Coast Conference tournament, Flynn was named all-tournament for scoring one goal during the competition.
She played the second-most minutes for Florida State over the entire 25 games.
At Yorktown, Flynn was a first-team all-state player her senior season and scored 66 career goals. She was a key player on two state-championship Yorktown teams, in 2017 and 2019.
Emily Talotta played for the Division III national-champion Christopher Newport University women’s team.
Talotta was a senior forward who finished the season with three goals (two game-winners), nine assists and took 35 shots, fourth most on the team. She started each of the team’s 23 matches and was a second-team all-conference selection.
In the NCAA tournament, Talotta had one assist. She took three shots in the championship match against the College of New Jersey. Talotta took one shot in the national semifinals.
